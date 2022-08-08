Embleton Mountain Wildfire – One Year Later

0 shares











This is part of our three-part series looking back on the Embleton Mountain Wildfire that threatened the communities of Whitecroft, Heffley Lake and Sun Peaks in July and August of 2021.



This series is made possible through the support of Engel & Volkers Kamloops.

The photos below were taken of the Embleton Wildfire area in July 2022.

Photos by Zuzy Rocka.

PARTNERSHIP CLAUSE

SPIN retains editorial control of our content in all circumstances. Funding partners do not have input into the stories that will be produced, are not aware of specific stories we are working on, do not review them before publication, and do not have special access to reporters. We will always disclose who our funding partners are to our readers. Partners must sign a clause agreeing to editorial independence before entering into a partnership agreement with SPIN.