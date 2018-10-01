Employment opportunity for qualified graphic designer

Sun Peaks Independent News is seeking a qualified graphic designer to fulfill a part time, permanent design position.

A passion for the mountain lifestyle and community news is essential. We are looking for a creative individual to help bring Sun Peaks’ culture to life in print and online. This position allows for collaboration with a small but dedicated team who are working to grow and elevate SPIN’s publications and brand.

We offer a flexible schedule, options to work from home and in an office setting, an opportunity to develop alongside a growing company, and ample opportunity to get outside and enjoy all our mountain community has to offer. Wage and benefits are dependent on qualifications and experience.

The successful candidate will possess:

A degree or post-secondary education in graphic design or a relevant field

Extensive experience with the Adobe Creative Suite, specifically InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop

Proven knowledge of layout design and digital prepress process

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Essential duties and responsibilities:

Design, page layout and illustration for newspaper and special publications

Communicate with clientele regarding ad design and other client projects

Design, layout and build advertisements for both print and online mediums

Maintain strong continuity of company branding, and follow and lead with the latest design trends

Management of WordPress CMS and front end web design

This person must have the ability to work quickly and adeptly under deadline pressure, as well as balance different tasks and projects simultaneously. We are looking for an individual with solid design experience, an eye for detail and who builds and maintains strong relationships with clients and partners.

Experience in copy editing, storytelling, photography and brand development will also be considered assets.

Interested candidates must submit their cover letter, resume and digital or print portfolio to editor@sunpeaksnews.com by Nov. 2, 2018.