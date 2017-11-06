Employment Opportunity – Part Time Online Reporter

Sun Peaks Independent News – Sun Peaks, B.C.

Sun Peaks Independent News is seeking a qualified reporter to fill a part-time online position commencing in December that focuses on providing timely content for www.SunPeaksNews.com and the newspaper’s social media channels. The position is approximately 15 hours per week, and includes working on evenings and weekends.

Qualifications

The successful candidate will have the ability to cover everything from on-mountain sporting competitions to village events and festivals. Knowledge of Sun Peaks and the surrounding region, and a passion for the outdoors and community news, will be helpful.

Experience producing online news and digital content, as well as researching and developing interesting story ideas, will be considered a strong assets. The ability to produce accurate and engaging stories on a daily deadline is a must.

The flexibility to work evenings and weekends is required, as is the willingness to collaborate with a small, dedicated team and work independently when needed.

Those pursuing an education or career in journalism will be given preference, however other work in communication will be considered. Experience in interviewing, writing, copy editing, CP style, photography, CMS, social media and layout is required.

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, references and recent writing samples to editor@sunpeaksnews.com by November 20, 2017.