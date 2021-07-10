Evacuation alert in place for 132 properties in Whitecroft and surrounding area

0 shares











The west ridge of Whitecroft with smoke can from the alpine around 3 p.m. on July 10. Photo SPIN

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has issued an evacuation alert for 132 properties in and around Whitecroft.

Affected community members are being asked to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

The wildfire of concern, which is known as the Kirton wildfire, is currently 15 hectares in size and considered out of control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality Emergency Operations Centre has been activated, and firefighters with Sun Peaks Fire Rescue have been mobilized to fight the fire.

Crews from BC Wildfire Service are currently fighting the blaze.

More information on the specific addresses, which are in Electoral Area “P”, follows:

7305 to 7408 Cahilty Cres;

3208 to 3229 Cahilty Pl;

7116 to 7200 Cahilty Rd;

2893 to 3540 Heffley-Louis Creek Rd;

3240 to 3260 McGillivray Creek Rd;

3140 Strachan Rd;

3220 and 3272 Sun Peaks Rd;

6420 to 7046 Upper Louis Creek Rd

Advice for residents from the TNRD follows:

-Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be called while separ

-Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick

– Prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

-Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

-Arrange transportation for all your household Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

-Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

-Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor for information on evacuation orders and location of Reception

-For further information visit www.bcwildfire.ca and www.tnrd.ca/emergency-services.