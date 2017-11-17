Events aplenty over opening weekend



The wait is almost over! The snow is falling, the turkey discounts have been bought up and the staff are moving in. Winter operations officially get underway at Sun Peaks on Saturday, Nov. 18, with a line up of events taking place over opening weekend to get everyone excited for the ski season.

The night before opening day, Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops plays host to the annual Get Stoked Film Premiere, featuring the latest ski and snowboard films to get you inspired for the slopes. Draw prizes will be given away including Oronge Boardshop gear and alpine day passes. Things kick off at the Clock Tower Theatre at 7 p.m., with all proceeds from the event going to the Bluebird Day Fund.

On opening day your alpine lift ticket earns you a beer at Masa’s Bar & Grill from 2 to 7 p.m., during “Aprés and Ales.”. With DJs, giveaways and ski flicks, it will be the party to get you back into swing of winter. Stick around for the film premiere of “Reboot,” the newest snowboarding film by acclaimed filmmakers, ShredBots, and for prizes from Burton.

Alternatively, switch out your snow gear for your “mountain formal” suit or gown for the Sun Peaks Annual Firefighters’ Charity Gala in the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel and Conference Centre ballroom from 5:30 p.m. The evening includes a three course meal with wine, music and silent and live auctions, and is hosted by the Sun Peaks Volunteer Firefighters’ Society in support of the Sun Peaks Secondary Academy and Sun Peaks Recreational Trail Association. Tickets are available through the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel.

So no need to worry your legs might not be ready for a full weekend of skiing or snowboarding once the lifts start turning, Sun Peaks has plenty to offer both on-hill and off on opening weekend.

Watch www.SunPeaksNews.com for a full list of open runs closer to opening day.

