Extreme weather hits Sun Peaks

Nothing beats a cool dip on an insufferably hot day. Photo by Joel Barde

It’s probably safe to say there have been few days in the history of Sun Peaks where residents have been happier to live close to two big bodies of water.

It’s been hot—really hot. Tuesday hit 37C in the village, while down in Kamloops it hit an astonishing 47.3C, shattering a 2008 June 29 record of 39C .

The mountain has stayed open, with the top of Sunburst Express a (relatively) balmy 30C on Tuesday afternoon.

“With warmer temperatures upon us for the next few days, be safe out there and consider these tips: drink plenty of water regularly (water bottle refilling is available downstairs in the Village Day Lodge), wear a hat, light coloured clothing and sunscreen, take breaks indoors or in shaded areas regularly,” read an Sun Peaks Resort LLP post on its weather webpage.

The resort also encouraged the public to take advantage of its extended bike park hours by riding and hiking in the morning and after 3:00 p.m.

“Keep an eye on your family and friends and know the signs of heat related illness. Keep cool and stay safe,” read the post.

Meanwhile, the kids over at the Sun Peaks School got a bit of a treat—their last two days of classes (Monday and Tuesday) were cancelled due to the scorching hot weather.

“The closure is due to the extreme heat weather advisory issued by Environment Canada and the lack of air conditioning in several of Sun Peaks School’s portables,” read a post on the school’s website.

The school is asking students and families to pick up report cards from the teachers in their classrooms from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

Following report card pick-up, a year-end assembly will be held via Zoom for students and families to attend from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m..

Sun Peaks Secondary Academy remains open for students to finish off their courses. The new ventilation installed recently in its large classroom has proven valuable in the summertime, funnelling cool air into the room.

A heat warning is now in effect for the South Okanagan, with Environment Canada saying it expects to see increased health and safety risk associated with the weather.

It is advising the public to drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Check in on older family, friends and neighbours. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

And watch for the symptoms of heat illness: dizziness/fainting, nausea/vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Outdoor workers should also take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place, according to the bulletin.

As hot as it is, some slight relief is in sight. The Weather Network forecasts things will cool down starting Thursday, with 28 and 29 degree highs on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Cooler, yes—but still perfect for a dip in the lake.