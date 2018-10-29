Fall Ball returns this weekend

For one night and one night, only the circus is in town. This year’s 11th annual Bluebird Day Fund Fall Ball will take place at the Annex with the red carpet opening at 7:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 3.

The black-tie evening will feature performances by Soul Patch, Dj Autumnbomb, DJ Astroboy and DJ Virtue and a performance troupe along the red carpet.

This is a 19+ event which requires attendees to have two pieces of identification for entry at the door. Later in the evening snacks will be served with a cash bar as well as 50/50 and raffle tickets as part of fundraising efforts for the Bluebird Day Fund.

The usual sellout event has only a limited amount of tickets still available for purchase online at https://www.bluebirddayfund.com.

Comments

comments