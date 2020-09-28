Fall events cancelled but discounts can still be found











File photo by David Becker

With Sun Peaks’ chairlifts officially shut down until winter, many outdoor enthusiasts are turning their attention to their winter sports.

But like the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the ski season it has also affected early season sales and swaps.

In Kamloops, the early November Winter Extreme Show and Swap put on by the Canadian Ski patrol has been cancelled for 2020 due to concerns with managing crowds during the pandemic.

In Sun Peaks the annual (and highly anticipated) Turkey Sale in the Annex won’t take place this year, but there are still good deals to be found.

From Oct. 9 to 12 local businesses will offer Thanksgiving specials in their own stores. Freefall, McSporties and Jardines have committed to deals up to 70 per cent off. Resort owned stores will also offer deep discounts.