Family continues to search as snow melts

More than 30 people searched for missing Sun Peaks resident Ryan Shtuka on Sun Peaks’ closing weeking from April 14, to 15 who has been missing for eight weeks.

The weekend prior Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR) completed a small search and Kamloops RCMP searched with a canine unit, and on March 28 RCMP used a helicopter with trained spotters to search from the air.

None of the searches have provided new information or clues.

Shtuka has been missing since around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 17 when he is believed to have left a house party on Burfield Dr.

In early April his family announced they were re-examining a tip from early in the investigation which prompted them to update the potential timeline and search location.

The potential sighting was on Fairways Dr. near Eagle Court and the they been searching the area since April 5 with probes, shovels and an excavator.

On April 19 Search and Rescue BC will travel from Victoria with cadaver dogs to search through the weekend. They will be supplemented by a group expected to number around 50 volunteers travelling from Alberta for the weekend.

More large searches are in the process of being organized.

If the search continues further into the spring, KSAR has agreed to return around May 12 depending on weather and conditions. Kamloops RCMP have told the family they will use the helicopter to search as possible and may return with canninie units.

Shtuka’s mother, Heather Shtuka, said seeing the season end is bittersweet as Shtuka would’ve been returning home on April 18.

To volunteer or for more information go to www.ryanshtuka.com.

Shtuka was last seen wearing dark grey jeans, a grey and white shirt, a blue coat and a burgundy ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops Rural RCMP at 250-314-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Comments

comments