Family passes announced for resort bike park

Bike Park coordinator Shawn Melnechuk and his kids in the park. Photo credit Reuben Krabbe.

New for the 2022 season, Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) is offering family passes so families can get out on bike park trails together.

SPR defines a family as a minimum of four pass holders, including one or two adults and any children under the age of 19 who live in the same residence. Single-parent families who do not meet the requirements are asked to inquire with Guest Services.

A family pass provides a 10 per cent discount for the five oldest family members. The cost for any additional family member is $100 each, or $30 for children aged five and under.

This comes after the announcement of a $1.5 million mountain bike expansion opening this summer to diversify the area’s trail network and bring riding to all three mountains with a second chairlift access.

The new developments will include two new green trails (novice), one of which is top-to-bottom on Sundance Mountain. Christina Antoniak, SPR’s director of communications, said it was important for SPR to ensure it has beginner-friendly terrain for new mountain bikers and children trying to ride with their families.

“We wanted to be able to compete with other bike parks that had that beginner/intermediate product, while also maintaining the trails that we’re very well known for,” Antoniak said. “Previous to having these new trails, there wasn’t an experience for [beginner bikers] at Sun Peaks.”

Individual and family bike park passes are on sale now, and the best buy sale period runs until May 15. The bike park and new developments are set to open on June 17.