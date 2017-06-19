Farmers’ Market gets an earlier 2017 start

The Sun Peaks & Region Farmers’ Market kicked off their first event of the summer this Sunday with a smaller number of vendors but significant traffic. The market started a week earlier than in 2016 to coincide with high visitor numbers from 5K Foam Fest on Saturday.

Artists, bakers and farmers from all over the region were set up through the village walk way selling everything from castles carved out of wood to smoked salmon. Fourteen vendors attended the inaugural day, and there’s many more to come.

“We have 19 full time vendors for the summer as of now, and anywhere from three to five casual vendors coming up,” said Elisabeth Avery, market manager for Tourism Sun Peaks. “There will be some additional vendors for events like the Mountain Spirit Festival happening this weekend, as well as live music every (Sunday) day.”

The market hosts both newcomers and returning vendors. More Bark Than Bite Wood Carvings by Kelly Taylor was in attendance for his 10th consecutive year, and Burfield Drive based M&J Designs held their grand opening in the tent right next to him.

The Sun Peaks Farmers’ Market runs every Sunday until Sept. 3 in the village walk and features live music as well as a bouncy castle for kids.

Comments

comments