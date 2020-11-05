Feral cat trapping this weekend











0 shares

Pet cats should be kept inside this weekend. Photo Sheri Hooley

After a presentation to Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) council this summer, the municipality moved forward with a program to control the number of feral cats in the community.

A partnership was formed between SPMRM and Kamloops based rescue service Sammy’s Forgotten Felines and this weekend trapping will take place for the first time.

Feral cats will be collected in the community on Nov. 7 and 8 and SPMRM is reminding residents to keep their pet cats inside or supervised.

Should a pet be collected accidentally owners can contact bylaw services at 778 257 2275.