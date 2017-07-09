Fire near Heffley Creek contained

A fire that put Heffley Creek and Sun Peaks residents on edge Sunday night (July 9) has been confirmed as contained.

The fire, first reported around 7:30 p.m., was inside the Heffley Creek Eco Depot, no cause is currently available.

The blaze grew to 50 feet by 50 feet before being contained by Kamloops Fire Rescue (KFR) crews around 9 p.m.

KFR crews were assisted by a helicopter diverted from fires near Adams lake to help douse the flames. The site of the fire will be monitored overnight by a landfill contractor and crews will work on scene until the fire can be confirmed as extinguished.

