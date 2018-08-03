Fire near Knouff Lake Rd. out

A fire started yesterday after another storm rolled through the area has been marked as out.

The fire was .01 hectares and about halfway between Heffley Louis Creek Rd. and Knouff Lake.

Nicole Bonnett, fire information officer for the Kamloops Fire Centre, said 30 fires were started in the centre on Aug. 1 and 14 on Aug. 2 due to lightning clusters. No other fires are currently near Sun Peaks.

Smoke over Sun Peaks this morning is predicted to dissipate this afternoon. Fire danger in the community is currently rated high.

