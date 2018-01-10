Fire Rescue accepting new volunteers

Anyone looking for a way to give back to the community while meeting new people and learning invaluable skills will appreciate the chance to volunteer for Sun Peaks Fire Rescue (SPFR).

The team, the majority of which are volunteers, respond to over 100 calls a year in the community.

All training is provided at no cost, starting with a five month course run Tuesday nights to become certified as an exterior firefighter.

Training includes topics like breathing apparatus, ground ladders, hose rolls, carries and drags and ventilation.

Recruits will take part in scenarios, hands on training, lectures and guest speakers.

SPFR training officer Joss Advocaat said everyone involved comes away with a sense of community and ownership. He added that it’s positive for those who want to become career firefighters or those only interested in helping out.

“It’s challenging at times but it’s always worth it,” he said. “When I joined I had no idea about fire service but I definitely fell in love with it.”

Volunteers must be at least 19 years old, live within Sun Peaks or Whitecroft and possess a Class 5 driving license with favourable driving abstract.

Those interested can apply online or contact the fire hall at 250 578 8985 for more information. Applications will be accepted until January 15, interviews begin in February.

