Fire Truck Pull returns for second year

Want to test your might by pulling a fire truck with a rope? Gather a team of eight to 10 and see how fast you can pull Sun Peaks Fire Rescue’s Engine One!

From 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on August 26 teams will attempt to pull the truck 50 feet as quickly as possible in front of the Village Day Lodge. For those under 16 years old there will be an open pull at 11:30 a.m.

This year’s event, the second at Sun Peaks, will fundraise for three charities. Muscular Dystrophy Canada, Sun Peaks Mountain Rescue Society (SPMRS), and the Sun Peaks Fire Rescue Society.

Chris Mark, SPMRS founder and Sun Peaks Fire Rescue Work Experience Program member, is heading the organization of this year’s pull. He said last year’s organizer Adam Bordignon set them up for success.

“Last year was really fun, the weather was amazing, we had a great atmosphere and lots of interest from the public. It’s really good family fun.”

Mark said he was proud to have two local charities in addition to Muscular Dystrophy Canada, which is often the charity of choice for the fire department’s fundraising efforts. This year the goal is to surpass last year’s $7,000 raised.

Prizes will be given to the best dressed team, participants can register the day off or on August 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the firetruck display in the village. Registration is $20 per person.

Anyone interested in donating prizes or supporting the event can contact Mark at spfrtruckpull@gmail.com.

Comments

comments