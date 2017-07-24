First annual Fire Truck Pull planned

Sun Peaks Fire Rescue (SPFR) will be hosting the first annual Fire Truck Pull on Aug. 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Canada, a charity helping individuals and families struggling with neuromuscular disorders.

“There’s lots of really good charities out there, but this is one fire departments already have a long history and a close relationship with,” Sun Peaks Fire Rescue (SPFR) member Adam Bordignon said.

According to Bordignon, firefighters nationwide have been fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy Canada since 1954.

“A family with a kid struggling with muscular dystrophy approached a Toronto fire department and asked them if they could help with fundraising efforts, and they did. Other fire departments started to pitch in and now we’re one of the biggest fundraisers for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.”

Muscular Dystrophy is an umbrella term for over 50 types of the disease that can affect someone. It’s often referred to as “the children’s disease” because it almost exclusively affects children.

Bordignon was very happy with the positive response SPFR has received for the event.

“I’m very excited about it, it’s a lot of fun! Everybody I’ve talked to has been supportive or excited, and no one has shot it down. It’s unique and fun, and a lot of business are interested in it as a good team building event.”

Teams made up of eight to 10 people aged 16 years and older can participate. Each team will be given two chances to pull the truck and will have their times combined. Team prizes will be awarded for fastest combined time and most money raised. The event is limited to twenty participating teams.

Kids and families can get in on the event as well during the Open Kids Fire Truck pull happening at 12:30 p.m. All children are welcome to participate.

The event will be held slopeside at the Village Day Lodge, outside Masa’s Bar + Grill.

There is a registration cost of $20 per team member. For more information about the event or to register a team, contact spfrtruckpull@gmail.com.

To learn more about muscular dystrophy, visit Muscular Dystrophy Canada’s website, Muscle.ca.

