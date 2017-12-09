CANMORE, Alberta – Canmore, at the entrance to Banff National Park, will have a different name if the Alberta Geographical Names Program approves the application of the Stoney Nakoda First Nations.

That new name, the Nakoda bands said, would be the old name: Chuwapchipchiyan Kude Bi.

And the Bow River, which flows through Banff and Canmore on its way to Calgary, would also have a different name: Ijathibe Wapta or Mini Thni Wapta.

The Rocky Mountain Outlook reported the Stoney Nakoda have claimed the area south of the Bow River and east of the Continental Divide as their native territory.

