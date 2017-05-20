Five year financial plan passed



After months of work and a public presentation in March, Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality’s five year financial plan was passed at a special council meeting May 2.

The budget included a 2.5 per cent increase in property taxes, the first time property taxes at Sun Peaks have ever been raised over the Consumer Price Index recommendation.

It also laid out an increase in the operations budget for the rink and health centre and an increase in legal fees to handle short-term rental bylaws.

There was also a decrease in Resort Municipality Initiative funding as the program narrows its focus before expiring.

Comments

comments