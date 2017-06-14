Flood damage repairs underway

Work has begun to repair damage to homes and roads in the Heffley Louis Creek area after flooding swept the valley during the first weekend in May.

Jason White, owner of Powder Ventures Excavating currently hired by Argo Road Maintenance, said his crews have been busy beginning to repair damage between Yates Creek Road and Whitecroft.

“There’s just been so much flooding all over we’ve been in triage mode,” he said.

White said the focus has been on returning creeks to ditch lines and common ground where they can flow without further damaging infrastructure and ensuring they won’t continue to erode.

Repairs have started on parts of Heffley Louis Creek Road washed out near the Diamond Lil’s gravel pit and Heffley Lake. Additional damage to a driveway across from Lower Heffley Lake Road has been fixed so residents can access their property.

Extensive damage at Yates Creek Road has been made driveable and residents have been able to access their homes. Further work will be done on the road after other high priority areas are repaired.

Work is ongoing near Little Heffley Lake as crews repair numerous washed out areas.

Restoration of a property west of Whitecroft that was impacted by a large landslide has yet to begin as disaster relief funding is secured. Powder Ventures crews have been working on the highway at the site to redirect the creek and repair road damage.

Old Highway 5 in Heffley Creek has been closed to all traffic since a large section of road was undermined and washed away, exposing water and gas lines. There area hasn’t seen further damage since the washout but Kristen Rodrigue, City of Kamloops senior communications and community engagement advisor, said the city can’t begin repair work until water levels subside.

White said work in the valley is about 80 per cent complete and final steps like paving will be seen around the end of June.

