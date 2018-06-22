Free fishing in paradise this weekend

With more hot weather predicted this weekend why not visit one of the most beautiful lakes in the province with your family!

Johnson Lake Resort, just over one hour from Sun Peaks, is hosting free fishing lessons for kids this weekend. The sessions, June 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. invite children aged five to 15 to learn how to fish in a picturesque setting.

Skills like fish identification, familiarization with equipment, knots, casting, retrieving, and fish handling will be taught to participants.

Enjoy a free barbeque lunch, giveaways and prizes throughout the day. All gear is supplied except for your child’s life jacket and wet weather gear just in case!

The event is sponsored by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, the Family Fishing Society of BC, First Quantum Minerals. Turkey’s Party Makers and Johnson Lake Resort.

Spots are still available but you must register in advance by contacting 250 434 3111 or info@johnsonlakeresort.com.

