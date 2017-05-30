Free fitness activities for all

National Health and Fitness Day celebrated

Stretch out, take a swing or carefully putt this June 3 at Sun Peaks for National Health and Fitness Day.

Championed by Nancy Greene Raine, the day was created in 2014 with the goal of encouraging Canada to become ‘the fittest nation on earth’.

Sun Peaks will be taking part in the celebration by offering a variety of free activities around the village. Sun Peaks Resort LLP and Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality have partnered to provide yoga, golf and tennis clinics.

To take part in a one hour yoga session meet in the lobby of Nancy Greene’s Cahilty Lodge and Suites at 9 a.m. or 12 p.m.. All ages and abilities are welcome.

A golf clinic for nine to fifteen year olds will meet at the golf shop at 10 a.m. and the five to eight year old group will meet at 1 p.m..

Tennis lessons will meet at the sports centre for a one and a half our clinic. Five to eight year olds will meet at 10 a.m. and nine to fifteen year olds at 1 p.m..

Adults are welcome to attend both the golf and tennis clinics.

Participants are asked to register at Sun Peaks Resort Guest Services at 250 578 5505 or 250 578 5474.

