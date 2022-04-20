Freestyle athletes celebrate season’s end on the podium

0 shares











Sun Peaks Freestyle Club skiers in Whistler. Photo provided.

After wrapping up the season, Sun Peaks Freestyle Club (SPFC) has some recent success to celebrate. The club not only had athletes rank in national championships, but also brought home 12 medals at the final Timber Tour series event.

Last month, SPFC had five skiers qualify for the Junior National competitions. Park and pipe competitors headed to Calgary for the event, while moguls skiers travelled all the way to Fredericton.

In the national events, Ryder Mckenzie-White landed himself bronze in the M14 division for slopestyle and Charlie Roberts scored ninth overall in M18 single moguls.

On April 8 to 10, the SPFC team also travelled to Whistler for the Timber Tour Championships and final event of the season. Sun Peaks athletes competed in moguls, slopestyle and big air, with several SPFC skiers making it to the podium.

Here are the results from Whistler:

Moguls

Charlie Roberts: First in dual moguls, second in single moguls in M18

Ryder Mckenzie-White: Third in single moguls in M14

Super Youth Moguls

Zackary Bown: First place in M08

Soneva Lott: First place in F12

Slopestyle

Cooper Basko: Third place in M14

Super Youth Slopestyle

Andrew Thompson: Third place in M08

Soneva Lott: Second place in F12

Maguire Ross-Shanko: Second place in M14

Big Air

Gabrielle Dinn: Second place in F16

Ryder Mckenzie-White: Third place in M14

Super Youth Big Air

Ruairã Burns: First place in M08

Quinn Basko: Third place in F12

“All athletes have performed tremendously this winter,” said Daniel Hoerz, SPAC’s ski director. “All of them have progressed a great amount and achieved everything they set out to do this winter season.”

Hoerz said he’s now in the process of organizing spring trampoline training for SPFC athletes to continue with the momentum of a great season.