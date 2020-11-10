News

Fundraiser supports skating rink in Heffley Creek

 | November 9, 2020
Community ice rinks are expected to be even more vital this year. File photo

A Kamloops group is hoping to upgrade the outdoor ice rink in Heffley Creek this winter. 

The Kamloops Outdoor Skating Association (KOSA) has launched a fundraising campaign for neighbourhood rinks in Heffley Creek and Westsyde. 

Money raised will be used for shovels, a snowblower, liability insurance, pavement sealing, skating aids for children and hosting events to attract new volunteers. 

They have currently raised just over $1,000 of their $10,000 goal, which will be split between the two rinks. 

“With the prospect of Covid-19 being here all winter, outdoor rinks could be a beacon for kids, families and community members to come together to have fun, be active and create memories all winter,” read the KOSA GoFundMe page. 

For more information or to donate visit their page here.

