Fundraiser supports skating rink in Heffley Creek

Community ice rinks are expected to be even more vital this year. File photo

A Kamloops group is hoping to upgrade the outdoor ice rink in Heffley Creek this winter.

The Kamloops Outdoor Skating Association (KOSA) has launched a fundraising campaign for neighbourhood rinks in Heffley Creek and Westsyde.

Money raised will be used for shovels, a snowblower, liability insurance, pavement sealing, skating aids for children and hosting events to attract new volunteers.

They have currently raised just over $1,000 of their $10,000 goal, which will be split between the two rinks.

“With the prospect of Covid-19 being here all winter, outdoor rinks could be a beacon for kids, families and community members to come together to have fun, be active and create memories all winter,” read the KOSA GoFundMe page.

