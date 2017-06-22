Fundraiser for Whitecroft playground Saturday

The first annual Talents and Treasures event in Whitecroft this Saturday, June 24 is ready to bring locals together to fundraise for a new playground.

Michelle Smith, president of the Whitecroft Community Association, said they are focused on strengthening the community spirit of the small village and providing a space for the neighbourhood to gather.

The event, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature local vendors, businesses and artists such as scrollsaw artist Bill Brock and registered massage therapist Sonya Trevisi in the cul-de-sac. Residents are also welcome to take part in a community yard sale in front of their homes.

The association will run a concession with drinks and snacks with profits going towards the playground.

“There are a lot of talented people here,” Smith said. “It is exciting.”

Comments

comments