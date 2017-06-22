Fundraiser for Whitecroft playground Saturday

By
Jean Strong
-
Head to Whitecroft on Saturday for the first annual Talents and Treasures event.

The first annual Talents and Treasures event in Whitecroft this Saturday, June 24 is ready to bring locals together to fundraise for a new playground.

Michelle Smith, president of the Whitecroft Community Association, said they are focused on strengthening the community spirit of the small village and providing a space for the neighbourhood to gather.

The event, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature local vendors, businesses and artists such as scrollsaw artist Bill Brock and registered massage therapist Sonya Trevisi in the cul-de-sac. Residents are also welcome to take part in a community yard sale in front of their homes.

The association will run a concession with drinks and snacks with profits going towards the playground.

“There are a lot of talented people here,” Smith said. “It is exciting.”

