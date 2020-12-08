Funds raised from Crystal chairlift ballots exceed expectations

0 shares











Sun Peaks Resort is set to donate $20,000 to local organizations and charities; here’s where the money’s going.

The original Crystal Chairlift. Photo SPIN

With over $18,000 raised from the sale of Crystal chairlift ballots, and an added donation made by Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) to round the number to a cool $20,000, funds will be distributed to four local organizations.

On Oct. 26, SPR announced the sale of its beloved Crystal triple chairs through a lottery system where people could buy ballots. Those who had a winning ballot could purchase their chair for $350. A total of 3,614 ballots were sold to hopeful entrants looking to own a piece of resort history.

The money raised from the ballots was given to three local ‘on-hill’ organizations and the Kamloops Food Bank.

Adaptive Sports Sun Peaks, the Bluebird Day Fund Society and the Sun Peaks Mountain Rescue Society will each receive $3,333 with the remaining $10,000 going to the Kamloops Food Bank.

Under normal circumstances, SPR would have supported the food bank through its High-Five Day initiative, an event that raises awareness and donations by selling $5 lift tickets with the donation of a non-perishable food item, which unfortunately is unable to run this year due to COVID-19.

Instead, SPR decided to donate half of the total $20,000 raised to the food bank in lieu of this year’s High-Five Day.

