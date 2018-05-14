Get ready for this year’s Trash Bash

It’s the time of year when the snow has melted and the community is in need of a little tender loving care before the summer season.

The 21st Annual Trash Bash is coming up Wednesday, May 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is looking for volunteers to lend a hand to help clean up the resort.

Participants in the event are asked to meet at Masa’s Bar & Grill patio where volunteers will be given route instructions and garbage bags.

Following the cleanup, there will be a free barbecue and potluck dinner with hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided by the Sun Peaks Fire Department Society along with non-alcoholic drinks provided by Sun Peaks Resort Municipality. The public is invited to bring an appetizer, salad or dessert to contribute to the potluck.

For more information contact Tourism Sun Peaks at info@sunpeakstourism.com

