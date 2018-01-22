Getting crafty in the mountains

Makeshift makes Sun Peaks debut



Have you always wanted to build your own terrarium or master macrame? A new series of workshops coming to Sun Peaks will offer the chance to get crafty with ease.

Makeshift Kamloops was founded in 2016 by two artists Callie Duncan and Brianne Sheppard to provide more opportunities to get creative in the city. Since its inception, the “maker” scene in Kamloops seems to have taken off. With classes selling out regularly in the valley, the duo has set their sights on Sun Peaks.

“It’s a way to try new things, get your hands dirty and it’s already tested out so your chance of success is much higher,” Duncan said. “It’s engaging and fun.”

The first in the series, a crystal necklace making class on Jan. 23, sold out nearly a week before the class. Tickets for the Feb. 22 macrame hanging planters and March 26 plant terrariums are selling quickly as well.

The pair said they chose events with easy-to-transport supplies but which are also trendy and pretty.

“Crystals are very cool right now,” Duncan said. “We want things that stay true to being on trend and also something beautiful.”

While it will be the first time the classes are offered on the mountain, Sheppard said she thinks creativity pairs well with the athletics found in the community.

“Creativity and sportiness go really well together…creativity is another way to connect with yourself and your overall well being.”

After the three test classes are finished both said they would like to add more.

“People don’t need to come with a big group or be worried about coming solo. It’s a great place to find people you connect with,” Sheppard said.

Duncan added no experience is necessary, “and it’s not only ladies, they make great gifts or if a couple dudes want to come and make something awesome they’re more than welcome.”

