What goes down in Jasper cannot stay in Jasper

JASPER, Alberta –

Whatever will Jasper do with its growing mound of biosolids? The biosolids are a product of the wastewater treatment plant. They are mixed with wood chips before being laid out to cure, and the intent had been to use the them for fertilizer.

Nope, says Parks Canada, can’t be done. Tests revealed the presence of “viable non-native weed seeds.” How the seeds end up in the sewage at Jasper wasn’t explained, but the Jasper Fitzhugh says it’s clear that the biosolids must be hauled from the national park.

The operator of the sewage treatment plant has found that it is not legally responsible.

That leaves Jasper town officials checking with other Alberta municipalities of more than 25,000 people to find out what they do with their biosolids.

