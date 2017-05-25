Golf course opens tomorrow

Early season play discounted

Despite snow and rainy conditions, the Golf Course at Sun Peaks will open for the summer season tomorrow (May 26) at noon.

Limited to the front nine, the green fees will be discounted and remain so until conditions change.

Christina Antoniak, director of marketing and communications for Sun Peaks Resort LLP, said they are happy to open the course ahead of schedule.

“We are happy to be opening this weekend and the weather is looking really good, warm and sunny.”

This summer seasoned golfers and first timers alike can look forward to two new programs.

Four ladies only golf lessons will run June 20 and 27 and July 4 and 11. The lessons are for those wanting to learn to play or to sharpen their skills.

Five days of lessons in June will also be on offer in the Mixed Swing and Sips Clinics. Each lesson is $25 and will focus on a different aspect of the sport. After participants will head to Masa’s Bar + Grill for beer, wine and socializing.

Antoniak encouraged people to come try the course and take part in the new programs.

