Grant money available for community-based projects











0 shares

The BC Interior Community Foundation is seeking submissions, with an application deadline of Oct. 1

Photo Robson Hatsukami Morgan

Local organizations looking to get a community oriented project off the ground should check out the BC Interior Community Foundation’s Community Project Grants initiative.

Grant applications, which can be for up to $1,500, are due on Oct 1.

The foundation is seeking applications from non-profits looking to fund community-based projects and programs in the areas of arts and culture, health and welfare, and sports and recreation.

According to the foundation’s website, projects which already have additional partner funding or other funding streams are preferred, as it shows community buy in.

To learn more and apply, please check out this link.