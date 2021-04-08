Grants available for businesses affected by province’s newest round of COVID-19 restrictions

0 shares











Businesses can apply for grants between $1,000 and $10,000 as of April 12

Businesses affected by the province’s three-week “circuit-breaker” closure are eligible for some additional government relief.

Grants of $1,000 to $10,000 are available to hospitality and fitness businesses impacted by the restrictions, which were announced on March 20 as a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Under the order, in-door dining is not permitted and group fitness and yoga classes cannot take place, though people are still able to use the gym themselves.

B.C. has seen a spike in cases in recent weeks, registering a record-breaking 1,293 cases on Thursday, April 8.

Examples of businesses eligible for the grant include:

-Hospitality businesses

-Restaurants, pubs and bars

-Coffee shops, cafes and cafeterias

-Lounges and nightclubs

-Breweries, wineries and tasting rooms

-Fitness businesses

-Pilates and yoga studios

The grant can be used to cover expenses such as rent, insurance, maintenance and the cost of perishable foods.

The grant amounts available depend on the number of employees at a business.

– None: $1,000

– 1 to 4: $2,000

– 5 to 99: $5,000

– 100+: $10,000

Applications will open the week of April 12.

Click here to learn more and to register to receive an email notification when the application link is posted.

