Greene Raine garage sale this weekend to support education society











0 shares

If you’re looking for a deal and want to support the Sun Peaks Education Society (SPES), this weekend’s event is for you.

Al Raine and Nancy Greene Raine are moving to Sun Peaks full time and have donated many items from their previous home in Kamloops for the SPES to sell to raise funds for the operation of the Sun Peaks Secondary Academy.

Types of items include dishes, cutlery, glassware, crystal, small appliances, soft goods, home decor, furniture and even some of Greene’s Olympic momentos.

The sale will be open on Oct. 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parkade of the Cahilty Hotel and Suites.

Early access will be available on Saturday for up to 10 people who pre-register and pledge a $100 donation; charitable receipts will be provided. To register for the early access offer contact 780-263-6611.

Physical distancing measures will be in place, hand sanitizer will be available and face coverings are mandatory.