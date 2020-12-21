Group warns Heffley Lake ice not yet safe

0 shares











Heffley Lake when it was fully frozen in 2019. Photo SPIN

The Heffley Lake Community Association (HLCA) is warning people to stay off the ice, no matter how tempting it looks.

Association president Fergus Alexander said parts of Heffley Lake lake have frozen and thawed a few times already this winter and there are still spots of open water.

The group warned a dusting of snow could make a thin layer of ice look tempting to walk on, even though it hasn’t frozen enough to be safe.

“I’ve never seen it like this at this time of year,” Alexander said. “At this point it’s scary.”

According to the Canadian Red Cross, ice should be at least 15 cm thick for walking or skating alone, 20 cm thick for skating in groups and 25 cm thick for snowmobiles.