Grunling’s road to recovery

Just two competitions into his first season as a downhill mountain bike competitor 13-year-old Mattias Grunling’s season came to an sudden end. Following the July 15 BC Premier Downhill Series competition at Silver Star Mountain Resort Grunling was freeriding the course when he crashed, fracturing his femur, severing tendons in his hand and damage nerves, ending his competitive season.

“I have a splint on my finger and I don’t have a cast on my leg (instead) I have a rod in my leg to hold it all together,” said Grunling.

While undergoing surgery to repair the damage to his tendons and to place the rod in his leg, Grunling spent a week in the hospital before he was able to return home to Sun Peaks, however, his road to recovery is far from over.

“I don’t know about my leg but I know I have to come in two weeks from now and do some physio with my fingers,” he said.

Grunling will undergo surgery again in nine months to remove the rod from his leg giving him just enough time to rehab his leg before next year’s season. He plans to get back on his bike this fall but said he won’t be downhilling until next year.

Grunling started this season strong with a 10th place finish at the BC Downhill Championships 7 Premier Series at Sun Peaks Resort on July, 7. He then travelled to SilverStar the following weekend where he placed 17th in the UCI U15 (13-14) division before the accident. Grunling was planning on attending two more competitions this season after SilverStar.

Comments

comments