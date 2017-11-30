Guide to the best holiday craft fairs

Are you on the hunt for the perfect Christmas present? Or looking for some arts and crafts inspiration? Kamloops and the surrounding communities are home to some big and beautiful craft fairs during the holiday season and we’ve compiled a guide to help you find exactly what you need.

Kamloops School of the Arts Annual Craft and Bake Sale

With more than 120 vendors from home based businesses to crafts to baking there’s sure to be something for everyone on your shopping list!

All money raised supports the school.

1390 9th Ave. Kamloops, November 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. By donation.

Pacific Way Holiday Craft Fair

More than 65 vendors (40 of which are original crafters, bakers or artisans) will have their goodies on display alongside a bake sale, kids activities and photos with Santa from 1 to 2 p.m.

Pacific Way Elementary School Kamloops, November 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Holiday Open House at Harper’s Trail

Anyone who likes to sip while they shop will love the two day open house at Harper’s Trail Winery.

Sample wonderful local wines while perusing local artisan crafts and seeing the beautiful holiday decorations around the winery.

2761 Shuswap Road Kamloops, November 25 & 26, Free.

Heffley Creek Christmas Craft Fair

If you want to stay closer to home make your way to Heffley Creek for this annual event.

Over 30 small businesses and artisans will present their goods. And if you get hungry while you shop the famous Heffley Burger will be available at the concession.

Heffley Creek Hall, December 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free.

Christmas at the Courthouse

Interested in arts and crafts with an emphasis on arts? Then Christmas at the Courthouse is for you! The annual event showcases local artists (and some artisans) in the historical old courthouse in Kamloops.

Food and music combine to create a great shopping experience.

7 West Seymour Street Kamloops, December 2 & 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

Brock Block Party and Christmas Craft Sale

The Brock Shopping Centre will be bustling with people shopping at stands from local businesses and crafters.

To get in the Christmas spirit there will be carols, photos with Santa and a yummy bake sale.

1800 Tranquille Road Kamloops, December 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Holiday Pop-Up Market

Makeshift Kamloops’ second annual holiday market returns. This event features local stores, business people and creatives alongside music and coffee!

The Grindhouse Cafe, 4th and Lansdowne. Kamloops, December 13 4:30 to

9 p.m. Free.

Sun Peaks Artisan Market

The only local market, the Sun Peaks Artisan Market is a favourite of locals and guests alike. Spread between the lower lobby of the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel and the Morrisey Room in the Hearthstone Lodge are vendors selling unique treasures from paintings to jewelry or wood products!

December 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

