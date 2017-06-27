Weekend on the Mountain: Canada Day edition

The Canada Day celebrations held from coast to coast are usually spectacles of Canadiana, but a little extra can be expected this year for Canada’s 150th birthday. With so much going on throughout the weekend, it’s hard to decide what activities and shows to check out, so we’ve put together the official guide for Canada 150 celebrations at Sun Peaks.

Performances

The Chimera Theatre will be performing on the Upper Plaza Stage at 10:30 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. on Saturday. “Knights of the Sun” is a thrilling adventure into a rich medieval world, filled with song, dance, romance and combat.

The Laughing Loggers Comedy Show takes place near the Sundance chairlift at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday. The Vancouver-based show has been performed for over 14 years and in five different countries. Try your hand at the axe throwing demo at 1:15 p.m.

Food

Start the morning off right with a pancake buffet hosted by Masa’s for only $12 per person, maple syrup strongly recommended. Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The Mountain of Beer & Poutine Cook-Off presents authentic Canadian food and drink to taste testers. The purchase of the $40 ticket allows the holder to tour village restaurants tasting signature beers and housemade poutine, then vote for the winner of the 2017 People’s Choice Trophy. The participating restaurants are Bella Italia, Bottoms Bar & Grill, Cahilty Creek Bar & Grill, Mantles Restaurant, Masa’s Bar & Grill, and Morrisey’s Public House.

Another foodie event is the Canada Day Cookie Decorating hosted by the Vertical Cafe from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

A Maritime celebration will be taking place at Morrisey’s Public House. From Friday to Sunday they’ll be serving fresh lobster at the Maritime Kitchen Party. Daily seatings featuring live music by the band Stolen are $45 and can be purchased at Morrisey’s.

Kid Zone

At 9:30 a.m. on Canada Day, the Canadian Kids Bike Parade begins in the Upper village. Riders will meet up with their red and white Canadian themed bikes and make their way through the village to the Village Day Lodge. All children are encouraged to enter the parade.

The Kid Zone opens at 10 a.m. with plenty of attractions and events to entertain until closing at 2 p.m. The Girl Guides of Canada will have a face painting station in the Upper Plaza and the Sun Peaks Stables will be offering pony rides slopeside by the clocktower. Sun Peaks Fire Rescue’s trucks will be on display in the lower village during this time as well. The bouncy castle and gladiator joust bouncy coliseum will be up until 3 p.m.

The Girl Guides of Canada host parachute games at noon, and the second annual Candy Vault Sack Race is held at 12:30 p.m.

Activities

The inaugural Sun Peaks Ball Hockey Tournament takes place on Saturday with up to 16 teams of three competing in 20 minute games. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and wraps up before 6 p.m. Each team is guaranteed at least three games. Registration costs $40 per team and can be done through guest services. Open Kid’s Games for children runs from 12 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.

Also taking place over the weekend is the Shred Hard Ladies Bike Camp and the Kids 2 Day Canada 150 Adventure Camp.

The Bike Camp is hosted by professional bike coaches Dylan Sherrard and Cheryl Beattie and aims to increase female riders’ confidence and skills in the park. Participation for the two day camp is $179 including lift tickets.

The Adventure Camp is for kids aged six to 12 interested in learning about local flora and fauna. The first day features a hike to Tod Lake where kids learn the basics of using a map and compass. On day two, campers will spend the day canoeing McGillivray Lake while learning about Canada’s history and the fur trade. The camp costs $199 for two days and registration can be done through the Sun Peaks Sports School.

The Sun Peaks Farmers’ Market with live music, fresh veggies, local artisans and baked goods will be running on Sunday. The Market opens at 9:30 a.m. and runs until 1:30 p.m.

Live Music

Morrisey’s Public House presents an outdoor performance series running from June 29 to July 2. Thursday night is an outdoor open mic for talented locals to shine on stage. Madison Bell starts the weekend at 5 p.m. on Friday, followed by a Canada Day performance starting at noon by Stolen. The I AM CANADIAN after party hosted by DJ Justin starts at 9 p.m. Stolen also plays on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m.

Wrapping up the Canada Day festivities is a very Canadian free performance at the Bento’s main stage. Peter Ernst & The Little Valley Orkestra start at 4:30 p.m., opening for the legendary Canadian band 54.40, who take the stage at 6 p.m.

There will not be a fireworks display due to the risk of forest fires.

President and CEO of Tourism Sun Peaks (TSP) Arlene Schieven stated in a press release her excitement for the mountain’s festivities.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Canada`s 150th birthday celebrations in Sun Peaks. So much of Canada’s identity and rich history has been forged through adventure and outdoor exploration, so it seems very fitting to be celebrating in the mountains, at Canada’s Alpine Village.”

