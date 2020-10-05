Harper Mountain starts season pass sales











Harper Mountain. Photo supplied

If you didn’t act fast enough to get your hands on a season pass for Sun Peaks, you may want to consider purchasing one for Harper Mountain, near Kamloops.

The family owned and operated resort started selling passes Oct. 1, numbers will be limited. They are available for purchase online and at Dolson’s Source for Sports (in Kamloops’ Aberdeen Mall).

In the event of a government ordered shut down before or during the season passholders will receive a credit towards the purchase of next year’s pass.

A statement on their website said they plan to offer seasons pass holders access any day they are open without restrictions or reservations.

“Our primary means to control capacity will be done if necessary by limiting the sale of daily lift tickets,” the statement read.

Other protocols implemented to operate safely during the pandemic include mandatory face coverings, only riding the chair or t-bar with one’s own party or solo, changes to the lodge and cafeteria and smaller class sizes for lessons.

More information can be found on their website here.