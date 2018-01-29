Health Centre celebrates grand opening

After years of fundraising the Sun Peaks Health Centre was officially opened on Jan. 26.

Donors to the building and to an equipment fund were on hand to witness a ribbon cutting and the reveal of commemorative walls inside the family practice that showcase donors and the history of the clinic.

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality Mayor Al Raine welcomed the crowd and thanked everyone who donated for their support.

“Part of the success of this is because everyone has dreamed a dream and committed to this,” he said. “It’s pretty amazing, I must say, to be a mayor of a community (like this). It really makes you proud.”

Raine said a number of large donations came in at the last minute and pushed the final amount raised for equipment to over $500,000.

Gail and Ron “Shorty” Stiles donated $100,000 and more than $25,000 was donated in memory of Paul Sicotte, a local resident who passed away in December.

Other major supporters include Al and Nancy Raine, Ines Popig and Petr Duda, Bear Country Property Management, The Royal Bank of Canada and Telus.

Kamloops North-Thompson MLA Peter Milobar was on hand for the ceremony and complimented Sun Peaks’ community.

“This project is result of your community never taking no for an answer,” he said. “The ingenuity of all of you to continue to move ahead is phenomenal.”

John Hatchett, former president of the Sun Peaks Health Association, was also on hand to celebrate the opening after years of work.

“It wasn’t the big money, it was all the small stuff that kept us going and that was you. Now all of this is yours,” he said.

After the reveal of the donor walls guests toured the building and had a chance to meet with Dr. Shane Barclay.