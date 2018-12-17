Health centre celebrates one year

Grants, donations and new doctors make for successful first year

Sun Peaks residents and others from throughout the region have been benefiting from the Sun Peaks Health Centre for one year as of Dec. 11 and the clinic has grown and added more services for the community.

One major change to service has been a recent renovation splitting a room to give doctors a more efficient treatment area for injured patients, according to executive director of the health centre, Laura Bantock.

“We did develop another room in the clinic to give us better space for suturing and casting and for eye examinations because we have a slit lamp as well,” she said. “We renovated a room to have those three areas. It’s good we actually got a grant from the Division of Family Practices to help pay for that renovation.”

The centre was also able to secure the services of a mental health worker which started in November. The service is a referral based program available on Wednesdays and has been well received by the community. Bantock said it was full from the beginning.

“I think for now it’s going to stay at one day a week and we’re just monitoring the demand on her services. We feel extremely lucky to have her one day a week actually, we’re just going to monitor it this winter and we’ll have to see how it goes.”

A new doctor was added to the clinic’s team Dec. 1 with Dr. Chip Bantock now taking patients Thursdays and Fridays, the addition makes four doctors available in the centre.

Heading into 2019, more changes will come to the clinic as the Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) approved the purchase of a medical laser for $153,860. The new piece of equipment will be used for skin condition treatments, tattoo removal, pigment spot removal, varicose vein treatment, acne treatment and more which is hoped to attract more patients to the clinic. Staff will be trained on the laser in January.

SPMRM received a private donation of $12,000 that, along with other funding, will purchase an automatic chest compression machine to be shared between the health centre, Sun Peaks Fire Rescue and ski patrol.

The Sun Peaks Health Association and SPMRM have also entered a partnership with Dr. Lisa Harvey, a physician in Kamloops, who operates the STEPS program which provides LGBTQ services. The STEPS program is a not for profit which is planning to apply for charitable status but received a grant for a $120,000 which SPMRM accepted on their behalf as the municipality has charitable status.

“As part of us accepting the money for them and allowing them to use those funds in exchange we’re going to have some doctor hours and coverage up here for some programming,” said the municipality’s chief administrative officer Rob Bremner. “(It’s a) win-win for us, doesn’t hurt us, allows us to maybe get a little more weekend coverage.”

Bremner said the partnership came through one of the municipality’s consultants involved with the Kamloops clinic. Sun Peaks has already seen the benefit of this partnership as Harvey spent her first weekend at the clinic Dec. 15 and 16.

The clinic’s winter hours are Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed for lunch from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.) and open some weekends 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. They will be closed from Dec. 22 to 26. Please check www.sunpeakshealth.com for details.

