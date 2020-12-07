Health Centre hosting free self care classes online

0 shares











This holiday season, the Sun Peaks Community Health Centre is hosting four online self-care classes to help get you through this year’s unique and difficult COVID Christmas period.

Photo supplied

Karen Lara and Tess Bantock, part of the mental health team from the Sun Peaks Community Health Centre, are putting together an online group to help individuals focus on effective self-care practices.

The four, half-hour long classes will be held online Wednesdays at 5 p.m. covering a new topic each week. The course will focus on understanding and developing effective self-care practices pertaining to this holiday season’s uncertainty, anxiety and disruption.

Topics that will be included are: self awareness (Dec. 9), burnout (Dec. 16), isolation and relationships (Dec. 23) and goal setting (Dec. 30).

Lara, who will be leading the courses, is a registered mental health therapist currently practising in Sun Peaks who focuses her practice in the area of complex trauma. She will be joined by Bantock who is a student therapist working on her Master’s in counselling psychology at Yorkville University.

If you have any questions about the course contact [email protected]. Or to sign up click here.