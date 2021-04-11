COVID-19

Health Centre issues further instructions regarding testing

A "large number" of residents heading to Kamloops for testing over past 48 hours
 | April 11, 2021
The COVID-19 virus. Credit Unsplash

The Sun Peaks Community Health Centre has issued further instructions this afternoon regarding getting tested for COVID-19

“We understand there were a large number of people from Sun Peaks going in for COVID-19 testing yesterday and today in Kamloops,” the statement read.

Local health officials said they are still attempting to do immediate contract tracing and further track the number of positive cases in Sun Peaks.

If residents are being tested in Kamloops they are asked to include “Dr. S. Barclay” on the requisition form so the Sun Peaks clinic receives a copy of the test results. However, as this flow of information in not guaranteed, the clinic is asking residents who receive a positive test result to share their information with the clinic if they feel comfortable doing so.

“We ask that you telephone the Sun Peaks Community Health Centre on 778-644-0635, your information will remain strictly confidential,” said the statement.

The Sun Peaks COVID-19 testing site will be functioning tomorrow, however it is currently fully booked. The Sun Peaks Health Centre is looking to the local testing situation and will issue further instructions later today.

They also remind residents if they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms they will be turned away for testing.

