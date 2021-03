0 shares











The Sun Peaks Health Centre notified the community of a positive COVID-19 case on March 25, originating from a guest who hailed from outside the Interior Health Authority region.

The guest has since returned to their home elsewhere in the province and all Sun Peaks contacts have been notified.

“It is a reminder to be cautious, wear masks, hand wash and keep social distancing,” said the statement.

SPIN will provide more information if additional positive cases are confirmed.