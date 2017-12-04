Health Clinic taking intake forms today

The Sun Peaks Health Centre is accepting intake forms for their new family practice as of today. New patients can download forms at www.SunPeaksHealth.com or call 778-644-0635.

Dr. Shane Barclay is the medical director for the Sun Peaks Family Practice and Dr. Harpreet Kelly will join the team in January 2018. Dr. Barclay will work together with Laura Bantock, executive director, to establish and run the primary care practice.

First appointments will be on a “meet and greet” basis with Dr. Barclay. The practice will open for December 11, 2017, and offer weekday services for both full and part-time residents as well as advanced access care for seasonal visitors to the resort.

Patients currently without a family doctor in the surrounding communities are also eligible to join the practice.

