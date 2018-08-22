Heffley Creek boil water advisory nears end



A boil water advisory that has been in place in Heffley Creek since early May in 2017 may soon be lifted.

The advisory was placed after a water main ruptured during spring flooding. Running water was restored to the community shortly after but the advisory remained in effect.

While work continued on a damaged section of road, which reopened Aug. 16 of this year with a new bridge, residents were encouraged to drink bottled water or boil water before use.

Deb Smith, administrator for Heffley Creek Water Works, said they will begin work tonight to have the advisory lifted.

They must run water through the systems for a period of time before three consecutive days of water samples and tests.

She said the samples will be sent for additional testing and usually return within two weeks.

“I’m hoping at that time Interior Health can give us the go ahead to take it off,” Smith said. “We are really honestly trying to get this lifted off but it’s not up to us, it’s up to Interior Health.”

She added water in the community has been tested throughout the advisory and always passed.

“I live in the community and I use the water and I have no issues.”

She also pointed to the difference between a boil water advisory and notice; an advisory means water may be contaminated due to a line break or treatment complications. A boil water notice means the water has been confirmed as contaminated with a pathogen.

“We appreciate all of our members’ patience with us. We’re getting there, we’re doing as Interior Health would like us to do to get it done.”

