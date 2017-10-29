Heffley Creek bridge cost surpasses $2 million

A bridge being constructed in Heffley Creek to repair Old Highway 5 will cost more than $2 million and will not be completed until next year.

The section of road, near the Heffley Creek General Store, washed away during heavy flooding in early May.

In August, City of Kamloops capital project manager Darren Crundwell was confident tendering would be complete that month for a September start at a cost of $1.4 million.

Tendering was delayed and the project was awarded to Acres Enterprises Ltd. on

Oct. 3.

The cost of the bridge has increased to $2,180,910 with $1,120,000 paid for through disaster financial assistance from the provincial government.

Work began in mid-October, Crundwell said, and will be complete in winter of 2018, though some paving and final touches may be finished in March after snow has melted.

“I understand the urgency,” Crundwell said. “We are working as quickly as we can to get the road reopened. I’d like to thank everyone for their patience.”

