Heffley Creek celebrates bridge opening

Heffley Creek is together again

Over 460 days since a flood wiped out part of Old Highway 5 in Heffley Creek the road reopened with a brand new bridge today, Aug. 16.

Community members, construction crews and local politicians gathered on the bridge to officially open it with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The road remains closed to all but local traffic while workers finish some details.

The loss of a bridge for over a year and a half divided the community. The Heffley Creek store, hall, school were disconnected from residents, who were forced to travel on the highway.

This proved challenging for events held at the hall, tourists trying to reach Sun Peaks from the south and students who attend the elementary school.

Despite the bridge being finished, the community remains on a boil water advisory that has been in place since, May 6, 2017, with no end currently in sight.

Deb McDougall, secretary and treasurer of the Heffley Creek Recreation Association and editor and publisher of the Heffley Creek Holler, spoke to the crowd about the impact of the water advisory.

“Over 466 days without potable water which seems hard to believe in this day and time. Heffletarians have had to supply their own drinking water just as the many events and rentals and the hall have had to do, it adds up to quite a big expense.”

SPIN has contacted the the Heffley Creek Waterworks District for comment.

McDougall also shared the challenges faced by residents in her speech.

“It’s been a long time coming as only Heffletarians could know,” she said. “In the early morning of May 6, 2017, heavy waters from a wet spring washed out the only bridge connecting north and south Heffley Creek…This big washout came down the road and washed out the water line to Heffley Creek.

“For 466 days we were a divided community without the bridge, what was once a few blocks to the Heffley Creek store turned into an eight mile (13 km) journey along a four lane busy highway.”

Chris Bergstrand, a director at the community’s hall, said he is happy to have the project complete.

“It’s awesome, I can go to the hall, I can go to work at the mill and take a shortcut instead of going all the way around,” he said. “It was terrible, I’m just glad that the road is open.”

The project, which cost the City of Kamloops nearly $2.5 million, was delayed by weather, the finding of aboriginal artifacts and challenging terrain.

Philip Galigan, site superintendent for Acres Enterprises who completed the project, said it was a difficult job.

“There was a lot of challenges, it was deep, it was wet, the archaeological delays, pushed us into the freshet so we had to make special provisions to get through that. And it’s a steep, hard job, it was very technical.

“It was a good job and it turned out nice. The people here were really fantastic they were really patient and they understood. Now the road’s closed because we’re still working but we let the locals through and they’re grateful.”

As the ribbon was cut and a champagne bottle popped a voice from the crowd rose above the applause, declaring “Heffley Creek is together again.”