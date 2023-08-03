Heffley Creek Store fundraiser seeks to support community after theft

Trent Leggett, one of the owners of the Heffley Creek Store says, ‘We feel honoured to be part of that community.’
By News
A brown store is centred in the photo. The left side of the store says "Heffley Creek Store since1897." There are flowers in hanging pots outside the front and a community message board in front.
While the building has been in Heffley Creek for 126 years, Trent Leggett has owned and operated the community gas station and convenience store since 2009. Over the years, he’s formed long-lasting bonds with customers who are also his community. Photo by Liz McDonald

Community members in and around Heffley Creek Store are rallying to support the long-standing business that suffered a break in in July.

Around 4 a.m. on the morning of July 3, an alarm went off at the Heffley Creek Store on Yellowhead Highway, according to a press release from Kamloops RCMP. When officers arrived, they found the front door smashed open and various items taken. In response to the crime, locals organized a fundraiser, with plans to give the money raised to the store’s staff and the community.

Deb McDougall-Bergstrand, manager of Heffley Creek Community Hall, decided to organize a fundraiser for the Heffley Creek Store because of the hall’s support from the owners.

“They’re always willing to donate to the community for anything,” McDougall-Bergstrang said. 

The fundraiser dinner and silent auction at the Heffley Creek Community Hall will be Aug. 12 and doors open at 4 p.m.

So far, event organizers said they’ve received donations from various local businesses for the silent auction and locally farmed food for dinner that evening. Multiple musicians are also giving their time for the event.

McDougall-Bergstrand encourages people to buy a ticket in advance or RSVP and pick it up at the door because it helps plan the dinner and reduce food waste.

“Let’s come together as a community, raise some funds, have dinner with your family and friends and get some good stuff,” she said.

While the financial hit to the business is around $20,000, one of the store’s owners, Trent Leggett, said the community’s support makes him feel “honoured.”

“It’s been an outpouring of support, and honestly, we feel honoured to be part of that community,” Leggett told SPIN.

The theft amounted to around $12,000 in lost goods, including alcohol, propane, cigarettes and ice cream, Leggett said. Damage to the store’s front door and cigarette stand amounted to another $8,000. 

However, half of any money raised would be given to his staff and the other half to a community initiative, Leggett explained.

“We love the support that we get from the community, but we don’t want them to feel the need to donate it to the store specifically,” Leggett said. 

While the building has been in Heffley Creek for 126 years, Leggett has owned and operated the community gas station and convenience store since 2009. Over the years, he’s formed long-lasting bonds with customers who are also his community.

“They’re not only our customers every day, but there’s a pretty big loyalty in regards to the Heffley Creek community,” Leggett said.

McDougall-Bergstrand described the store as “standing room only Friday nights.” 

People hoping to make the fundraiser as packed can RSVP by calling the hall at 250-578-7525, emailing HeffleyCreekHallRentals@gmail.com and more information about the event is on Facebook

Author

Liz McDonald

Liz McDonald is the community reporter in Sun Peaks (Skwelkwek’welt). As a new community member, she is learning a lot about the village and the people who live, work and play here.

Liz grew up in a small town outside of London Ontario in Treaty 6 before moving to Vancouver (Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh territories) for graduate school where she studied journalism at UBC. She’s passionate about telling diverse stories, from municipal politics, to sports, the environment, and mental health and substance use policies.

When she’s not working, she loves slacklining, highlining, bouldering, hiking, skiing, yoga, reading, photography, cooking and a strong cup of coffee.

