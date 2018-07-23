Hiking Gibraltar Rock

Trail Name: Gibraltar Rock

Distance: 3.7 kms

Time: 1 – 1.5 hrs

Difficulty: Moderate

Cell Service: No

Trail: Well maintained single track through the trees

Highlight: Spectacular views at the top!



To get there: Gibraltar Rock is about a half hour drive from downtown Kamloops. Get on the Yellowhead Highway 5 North towards Barriere. When you reach the Husky gas station, turn right onto Paul Lake Rd. and continue for 11.5km then turn left on the Pinantan-Pritchard Rd and follow it for another 6kms. You should see the sign for Paul Lake Provincial

campground on your right. Follow the signs to the day use area. Park as far down in the parking area as possible.





The trail starts near the boat launch at the far end of the Paul Lake Provincial Park day use parking area. The trail begins with a fork, keep to the right as the trail to the left takes you down to the boat launch. Continue following the slow and steady uphill climb for about one km. Here you will reach the base of the bluff and the intersection of multiple trails. Take the trails to the left. Follow the trail as it climbs more steeply up the bluff until you reach the top. Enjoy the views from all sides as you explore the area and take in the views!



This trail can be challenging on hot summer days as it is a pretty steady climb to the top. However, there is plenty of shade and lots of opportunities to rest. Be sure to bring plenty of water for yourself and your pup as well as a camera to take in the views! This is a great summer hike because after a long hot hike, you can always take a refreshing dip in Paul Lake to end the day!

