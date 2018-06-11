With the recent grand reopening of the Isobel Lake Interpretive trail as a multi-use, wheelchair and mobility accessible trail, we wanted to share the specifics so you can get out and check out this wonderful trail!



Trail Name: Isobel Lake

Distance: 3.2 km

Time: 1 hr

Difficulty: Easiest

Cell Service: No

Trail: Relatively flat, wheelchair accessible trail



Highlights: Gorgeous lakeside, wheelchair accessible wilderness loop that features an interpretive trail specifically for children and those with disabilities. There is also a fishing wharf to access the rainbow trout stocked lake.

To get there: Isobel lake is about a 40 minute drive from downtown Kamloops. From downtown, head through the North Shore to the Batchelor Hills neighbourhood. Follow Batchelor Hills Dr. through the residential area. This road turns into Lac Du Bois Rd. at the cattle guard. Continue on Lac Du Bois Rd. for 15.5 km. Turn Right on McQueen-Isobel Lake Rd. Keep to the left when the road forks roughly 1.6 km in. The parking lot is not too much further in.



The parking area is an easy to spot as it’s a large open space with a few billboards that provide information about the trail. As you enter the large parking area, on the right, there’s the hike up to Eagle Eye Lookout (a short 1.3 km round trip climb to an old lookout tower), and on the left, there are washrooms and two trail heads. Follow the wheelchair signs through the forest as they head towards the lake. From here the trail is pretty straightforward and follows alongside the lakeshore.



The Isobel Lake Interpretive trail was recently reopened on June 1 after the last of the upgrades to bring the trail up to today’s mobility standards were completed by the Kamloops-Thompson Trail Alliance. Over 15,000 volunteer hours as well as $80,000 was invested in upgrading the trail. The trail also now winds the whole way around the lake whereas before it only went part way.

This trail is perfect for families, those with low mobility or who need to rest more often and pets. There are many nice places to stop and enjoy the lake view as well as a large covered picnic area, aptly named the Forest Inn, with fire pits for cooking. Isobel Lake is stocked with rainbow trout specifically for children and those with disabilities to fish. Be sure to pack accordingly to take advantage of these amenities. The Isobel Lake trail is a great year round trail where we’ve enjoyed hiking in the spring, summer, and fall and snowshoeing in the winter. If you have yet to check out this fantastic trail be sure to add it to your list of hikes to check out this year.

